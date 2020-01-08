And one has to ask, "How can it possibly get worse?" We all have watched, waited, wondered and hoped that our commander in chief, who hasn't grown into the commander, and Chief Joseph would find him to be lacking in the role of chief, would graduate from an intern president who seems to exercise diplomacy almost exclusively through social media.
Why? Is it because he doesn't have to explain, justify or fact-check eye-to-eye with anyone? Are those tweets really the thoughts of our president? Many times I have hoped they weren't. Are these the words of a ghostwriter behind the curtain?
In summation, I would hope whoever is in charge would put a twist in his tweeter. This might solve more than one of our president's problems.
Garry Brown
Idaho Falls