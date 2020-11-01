You are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. But that begs the question: Where do you get your information, and how do you know that they’re telling you the truth? News sources like MSNBC, CNN and Fox are some of the most popular news sources, but who should you trust? CNN claims to be unbiased, yet it falls to the left-leaning/far-left reporting category. Fox is in the same boat, leaning more to the right of the political spectrum. Why should we trust corporations that have political affiliations? What makes them qualified to form facts?
The current news climate is muddled with misinformation, propaganda and lies. This is partly due to the upcoming election, but they still push agendas on the regular. With the news being biased, the voter is responsible for coming to their own informed conclusions, but if the news is biased, how are we supposed to form factual opinions?
It is good practice to never deal in absolutes, and applying this to facts is the same way. Voters should be looking at both sides of the argument and coming up with their own informed judgments on it. How can we change our viewing habits to oppose the status quo and make our own decisions? We as citizens should want to pick the right candidate and not just pick the person that a multibillion-dollar corporation tells us that we want running the country.
Connor Mecham
Idaho Falls