On an occasion during the ministry of Jesus Christ, he was discussing the scriptures. He asked a lawyer, "What is written in the law? How readest thou?" (Luke 10:26) Christ didn't want to know what the scriptures meant, he wanted to know what they meant to the lawyer. That seems to be the concern now with the transcript of the president's phone call. One party wants crucifixion, one party wants exoneration. Whatever it means, it appears that the ballot box will make that determination.
David Marlow
Idaho Falls