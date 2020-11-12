While the president of the United States has a substantial amount of executive power, whether he should use the power that he is given through the presidential election for the betterment of the country or leave the country or worse the earth in ruins. That is completely up to the president’s decision making and the qualities that they would possess.
The qualities that a president should have or possess should be things such as compassion for all life, not just limited to human life, good decision making and has been poor at one point in their life. These qualities can be a great indicator of a good president in the making. These could be great indicators because if the presidential candidate is very caring not only for the human race but for all animals, he should in fact care about the environment to keep the animals in a healthy habitat and keep them further away from being extinct.
As well as if the presidential candidate would have been poor at least at one point in their life, it could possibly mean that they would be looking out for working-class and middle-class people as well and doing stuff to benefit them, things such as reducing tax prices and increasing pay rates for most, if not all, jobs.
Kaleb Jennings
Menan