When it comes to trying to find reliable information on politics via social media, it can be difficult. You never know if something is truly reliable. In this article, I will be explaining how to find reliable sources.
Firstly, how does social media apply to politics in the first place? Well, social media can inform you about any topic if you can find the right information. One of those topics can be politics. With this modern technology, it's possible to attend virtual events, live videos and participate in polls. This can be beneficial for politicians since they can expand their following and interact with said following.
Now that we are aware of how politics can be a part of social media, what information is trustworthy? I have found four steps on how to filter a source to see if it is reliable. We have accuracy, which means to verify the information you already know against the information found in the source.
Then, we have authority, which means to find out if the source was made by a reliable author.
Next is currency, which means to find up-to-date sources.
Lastly, is coverage, which means that you will want to examine the content of the source and how it fits your information needs, i.e. identify its relevance. When finding a reliable source, you will want to look for these things. In addition, you will want to steer clear of commercial sites and be aware of bias.
Kyla Hadlock
Idaho Falls