Many people in the U.S. have difficulty choosing a candidate to vote for, especially during the presidential election. That’s why political debates are helpful in the grand scheme of the election. They give us a look into each candidate’s policies and overall character. So, no matter what side you lean most to, it’s important to look at debates in an objective manner in order to get the most information out of it. Below, I will be discussing five things to look for on both sides of the debate.
First, pay attention to policies. No, I don’t just mean the actual policy, I also mean how they execute it. Do they say it directly? Do they evade answering the question?
Second, listen to the facts and statistics they are saying. Write down each fact they say to check it later. Never take what a candidate says as truth.
Third, listen closely to hear if the candidates are using propaganda. This could be personal attacks, misuse of statistics, "plain folks," bandwagon, etc. This tells us a lot about their personal character.
Fourth, look at their body language. Does it correspond with their words?
Finally, fifth, the way each candidate speaks and treats the other candidate says a lot about their character.
Remember, as a voter, it is your duty to use your best judgment and intuition to vote for the future leader of the United States.
Maria Aquino
Idaho Falls