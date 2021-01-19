If the Legislature were to decide themselves on how to respond to an epidemic, they would need to consult the same health experts that Gov. Little consulted.
Or would the legislators decide that they are health experts?
Or would they decide that individual freedom to do as one pleases is more important than who will die as a result?
Already over 1,540 persons have died, and many others have lifetime side effects of the disease, even with the precautions that have been taken.
John Tanner
Idaho Falls