Now that the local primary races are over and things are settling down a bit, there is still one issue that needs to be resolved.
Mr. Hulse won the primary election for the position of Bonneville County sheriff but still needs to be held accountable for the certificate of occupancy issue.
It was brushed over during the campaign and election. He admitted that he was living in the house without the certificate of occupancy. Has the sheriff done an internal investigation into the matter or swept it under the carpet? Mr. Hulse stated he expected to receive the infraction. Did he?
I hope both candidates that ran against him during the primary will contest the election results come November.
The sheriff is not above the law, or in this case, the chief deputy. I suppose that this issue is not a big deal to them, but it is to the constituents of Bonneville County if they knew the truth.
Sid R. Hamberlin
Ammon