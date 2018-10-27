After vetoing a congressional appropriation to buy seed grain for drought-stricken Texans, President Grover Cleveland said: "Federal aid encourages the expectation of paternal care on the part of the government and weakens the sturdiness of our national character."
This also applies to Medicaid expansion. I read emotional letters and articles about the poor victims in "the gap." I predict the gap will become very large as people find it to their economic advantage to find ways to lower their incomes so they can qualify.
This will place a huge financial burden on state and federal governments. Health care is not free and has to be paid for. I don't pretend to know the answer. I wish there was an objective way to base eligibility on need rather than income. Expansion will relieve extended family members from the responsibility to help.
The wealthy Hollywood set and other bleeding heart wealthy like the Clintons are all for helping the poor. I don't see them opening their gated communities and lavish homes to help. The rich can afford to hire lawyers to find tax loopholes and put their money in tax-free foundations. Corporations pass it on to the consumer or move to another country. This leaves the burden mostly on the middle class. I know there are those who truly need medical help, but under present circumstances, I will have to vote "no."
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton