I wanted to express my appreciation for the physical editions of The Post Register. As I am in the under 40 demographic, I feel as though I am in a small minority of my peers who subscribe to the paper. I really love to read the paper, to turn each page as I read the news for my community and to end with what my family calls "the happy section," the comics.
I love seeing my children pour over that section and passing it to the next waiting sibling. My oldest, age 11, has recently started to read articles, and this has led to some good discussions. So as long as it is available, I will continue to subscribe. Additionally, my children were wondering if you could add Saturday's comics into Friday's or Sunday's editions? They say they like following the storylines.
Kendra Huskinson
Shelley