In less than 2 weeks we will be voting on many important issues from governor to Propositions 1 & 2. For me it is education.
All the contenders for elective office have said, “I will make education a top priority” without telling us how other than the tried and true “throwing more money at it.”
As I once said, I went to a school in a galaxy far far away – Texas. Grades 1 to 3 were focused on the 3 Rs: “reading, writing and rithmatic.” If you could not read and interpret what you read at the end of the 3rd year you did not go on.
I taught for 13 years at a community college in Texas and I found that most students were not ready for college work because “they could not read nor write.” I can’t express how important reading and writing are for a student’s future no matter if they are “just going to work” or going on to college.
Personally, I believe one of the main reasons student drop out is they can’t read and write, so school is too hard, and they can’t see a future ahead. They feel they are already a failure.
It appears that the current superintendent feels, as a Republican, she is a shoo-in and skipped at least 2 debates in recent weeks. So, come voting day, I will seek a new start by voting for Cindy Wilson for superintendent of public instruction.
Robert Jones
Idaho Falls