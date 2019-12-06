I am so happy that we have global warming. Now I don't have to go outside at 2 degrees and shovel snow. I can now go out any time in my summer clothes and mow my lawn.
Just think, now we can go golfing anytime like they do in Arizona and southern California. And I'm sure those people in the Midwest and on the East Coast are happy too. It must be by accident that those thousands of people who slide off the roads are not paying attention to the warm weather. Anyway, enjoy the wonderful global warming forever.
(Pretty sarcastic, wasn't it?) Any snide remarks, Gene Hicks? It's all in fun.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls