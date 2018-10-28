I consider myself a moderate Republican and have voted so ever since I was old enough to vote. But now I'm tired of voting for the same people and expecting different results.
So this time I'm voting for all the local and state Democratic candidates.
Let me explain. These people are our friends and neighbors and Idahoans just like you and me. They are not Nancy Pelosi Democrats. They are brave souls who have stuck their necks out to give the rest of us a choice.
They may be running as Democrats because the Republican committees make it almost impossible to run as Republicans. But they are probably running because, like me, they are tired of the same old thing and want something different and/or better for Idaho. I'm going to give them a small chance to do that.
And when you are alone in the voting booth, I urge you to consider doing likewise.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls