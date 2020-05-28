Dustin from Idaho Freedom Action called and left me a message. I don’t know Dustin, and I don’t affiliate with either Idaho Freedom Action or its ally the Idaho Freedom Foundation. In fact, I disagree with Bryan Smith’s recent editorial claim that this Foundation informs voters about “good bills” and “bad bills” or “trustworthy” or “untrustworthy” legislators. Rather, I would say the Idaho Freedom Foundation informs voters about the degree to which legislators conform to its platform. Not everyone finds such conformity to be good.
Regarding the previously mentioned phone call, I would like to state that although I support Marco Erickson for legislative seat 33B, I do not fit any of the concerns Dustin expressed.
For example:
I am not a “radical environmentalist,” and I do support Marco Erickson.
I do not oppose gun owners, and I do support Marco Erickson.
I did not vote for any Democratic presidential candidate, including Obama, and I do support Marco Erickson.
I would also like to state the following:
I care deeply about Idaho and Idaho Falls, and I vote Marco Erickson.
I seek a representative who appreciates the value of local, affordable higher education and will strongly support the College of Eastern Idaho. I vote Marco Erickson.
I choose someone having the moral fortitude to represent voters and abstain from conflicts of interest. I vote Marco Erickson.
Please consider what is at stake and then join me in electing Republican Marco Erickson.
Claire Pace
Idaho Falls