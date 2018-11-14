The recent midterm elections got out record numbers of voters and showed that our state and nation do care that our voices are heard.
I am very disheartened that, as the Democrats take control of the House, all we hear is that now we will be able to look into hush money payments and further misdeeds of our president. On the other side, we hear that we can continue to fight all that the Democrats come up with because the Republicans gained a seat in the Senate.
I imagine this is somewhat media just telling us what will stir us up, but who is actually working for us? Is anyone going to start getting anything done beyond throwing out nasty barbs and tweets?
The Nancy Pelosi Congress and the Mitch McConnell Senate get nothing done, never have, never will.
In our state, the posturing has already begun to water down or eliminate the landslide vote of the people to expand healthcare. Our local Republican leaders posted an op-ed telling us we really don't understand what we want, and positioning their handpicked ultraconservatives to give us what we really want.
I just want someone, on either side, to actually say what they are doing, not what they are stopping. But this is too much to ask, obviously. No healthcare, overcrowded prisons, unsubstantiated fear mongering, weekly mass shootings, treating our teachers poorly, achieving third world education levels. It's all just business as usual.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls