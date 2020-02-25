USA Today published an article on Feb. 17 about an ongoing petition in Oregon. There is a movement afoot there where signatures are being gathered (with just a few thousand left in two counties) for voters there to vote on becoming part of Idaho. If the group succeeds, 22 counties would be voting to have Idaho’s borders enlarged to encompass them. That would leave just 14 counties in a small area around Portland left in Oregon. Obviously, the chances of Congress approving this even if the voters there do is not likely.
Portland/Seattle politics is what Idaho Democrats aspire to become. If only Idaho paid our teachers as well as they do. Seattle’s minimum wage would solve all of Idaho’s problems, right? I could go on, but no need really as a reader of the Post Register opinion page you get deluged daily with the left’s Idaho bashing. The likes of a Republican imposter like Jones or a preeminent left thinker and writer like Adler, along with the local cast of kooks, gives everyone a taste for their vision of Idaho.
It’s amazing to look at the counties and landmass of the disaffected citizens in the state of Oregon and how tired they are of living under the Portland socialist yoke. Those folks are like most Idahoans who want less government. Voting and supporting Idaho Democrats takes us on a course to become a Portland. Hopefully, we can support our “Idaho” friends in Oregon by not letting the left take root here.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley