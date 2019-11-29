Sometimes you can do the right thing by doing nothing. Our legislators did just that when it came to slamming the door to legalizing pot in Idaho.
Gov. Little has been outspoken against marijuana in any form, and we are grateful. While radicals from outside Idaho want to push marijuana by weaponizing the initiative process, Congress is also hard at work on a backdoor approach forcing all states to allow banks to take in billions of drug dollars, and they have the audacity to call it the SAFE Banking Act?
Thankfully, many state legislators and other local elected officials haven’t bowed to pressure to allow the camel’s nose under the tent in Idaho. Commercial marijuana would be a disaster for Idaho. Pot gummy bears and today’s ultra-potent pot products aren’t a cure for anything. They are a cartel backed crime spree with clever marketing. We in Idaho aren’t buying it.
Please call or write Sen. Crapo and urge him not to sponsor the SAFE Banking Act. Keep Idaho clean and drug free.
Contact Sen. Crapo at https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact/email-me or (202) 224-6142.
Tim Allen
Carmen