If I understand correctly, the Idaho Falls Auditorium Group's primary, if not sole, source of monies is the Idaho Falls city motel tax, imposed by a vote of the citizens of Idaho Falls around nine years ago. Based on the fact it's tax monies, the requirements of the federal, state (maybe the city) tax commissions should and, no doubt, do apply.
Would it not be considered waste, fraud and abuse that nothing of any significance, other than spending lots of taxpayer monies, has been accomplished by this group in over nine years of collecting and spending taxpayer monies?
To make it even worse, the $70,000,000 facility will only seat 5,500 people. That would be 20,000 seats short of being able to sponsor a Garth Brooks or Taylor Swift concert, let alone a mediocre group. Yet it costs $70,000,000 plus. Seems like that alone would be waste and abuse.
Taking into account the above and below, it's way past time to fire the entire group and all those involved for failure to perform.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls