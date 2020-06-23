Regarding the dumpster fire called the auditorium district: Which window did common sense fly out of? Some people in Idaho Falls want an events center and the community, was told that it would mostly be paid for by tourists staying in local hotels. Sadly it looks like a big portion of the construction cost will be picked up by the property taxpayers.
The cost for the people who will be entertained by the events center will be subsidized about a half a million dollars a year. Do the people in Idaho Falls realize that this subsidy money will be coming from their property taxes? Aren’t they high enough already?
As Forrest Gump said, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
When will the people realize that Idaho Falls can’t afford an events center?
Douglas W. Stutzman
Tarpon Springs, Florida