Congratulations to our illustrious mayor and our city councilmen and women. You corrected a big mistake — a mistake that’s been on the books far too long. When religious freedom gives religionists the power to deny equal rights to anyone they deem unworthy, then we’ve entered the realm of the Taliban, Al Qaeda and Sharia law. We don’t need a Christian Taliban dictating the “correct” sexual identity of our citizens.
My religious liberty doesn’t trump someone else’s 14th Amendment rights.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls