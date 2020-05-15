We’re now deep into the ninth year the Idaho Falls Auditorium Group has been planning, designing and building the Idaho Falls Event Center. Kinda like the old Timex watch ads, which, no matter what the particular ad or saying was, they always ended with “and keeps on tickin’.”
Evidently they did build a paved road to the site (which is usually done after completion of construction), hired a very expensive construction manager (almost two years ago) and, according to a small print article in the local paper, they have hired a local construction management firm (the same one who for some reason seems to get most of the local work) and they were able to do all this in just 9 years using taxpayer money. (Hotel tax, but taxes are taxes.)
I pray (which I’m not good at) that this “action-orientated group” never becomes involved with designing, buying the material or building the new Idaho Falls Police compound. If they do, it will be another 15 years before the police get the facility they so badly need and deserve.
Question: Why don’t we cancel that action/facility, dissolve the auditorium group, and turn the money and action over to the Downtown Development Group or the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, both with a reputation of making it happen, and have one of them remodel the old Melaleuca headquarters facility on the north highway? And not waste what would have been over $70,000,000 on a boondoggle, why not? And that way, we will get an event center, before some of the people who originally voted for it die?
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls