Very soon the ninth year of the taxpayer-funded trough disguised as the Idaho Falls Event Center will be upon us.
In the past year, the primary or only significant items of progress were finishing the paved road (which should have been done after project completion) and the hiring of a very expensive facilitator, or manager or whatever he's called.
Having completion (actually starting) of the project turned over to the Downtown Development Corporation didn't get anywhere. So maybe an even better way of actually getting it done, bigger, less expensive and of greater interest to the population of southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming would be to turn full responsibility for the project over to the Fort Hall Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. They not only know how to build nice, large facilities but also how to make the money to pay for them.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls