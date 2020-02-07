The Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol thanks the sponsors and community support for helping us bring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour to Idaho Falls on Jan. 23-25. Nearly 2,500 armchair adventurers shared the excitement. Also present were 20 exhibits representing private organizations and city, state and national agencies for parks and recreation, public safety, conservation, recreation user groups and university outdoor programs.
Highlights included "ReelRock 13: Up to Speed," where speed climbing is introduced as a new competitive event at the 2020 Olympics and "Danny Daycare," where biker Danny MacAskill handles daycare by towing a cute child in a trailer around Scotland. In addition, local filmmakers Russ Davies and Samantha Dwinnell were invited to introduce their films "The Long River Home" and "Deer 139."
Emcee Jero Jensen greeted the audience and proudly announced that the patrol donated funds to purchase track setting equipment for the city of Pocatello Mink Creek area, Harriman State Park and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways. The patrol also donated funds to Bonneville Joint School District 93 to support cross-country ski field trips to Harriman. Future Banff shows are scheduled for Jan. 29-31, 2021.
Proceeds from the event are applied to purchase safety equipment, conduct training, maintain the Becker warming hut yurt at Harriman and offer emergency care to Nordic skiers in eastern Idaho. Thank you for your generous and enthusiastic support.
Scott Lee and Clarke Kido
Idaho Falls