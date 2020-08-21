According to the front-page article in the PR Sunday, 20 people in a city of 61,000 are trying to downgrade the Idaho Falls Police Department — one of, if not the best, managed and functioning police departments east or west of the Mississippi River.
Wake up, citizens. Get involved, make your voice heard, show and provide support for our policemen and women before we have a Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Baltimore, etc., along with a defund the police movement, caused by a few.
Based on the absolute failure of the state and city leaders in all those aforementioned cities, we need to provide support to and assure our city leaders do not even think of going down the same path.
The few do not dominate the masses.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls