Thank you, Idaho Falls Power.
Idaho Falls Power is leading the way for Idaho public utility companies, ensuring that their customers are getting the lowest prices while still looking out for the natural resources that mean so much to Idaho’s culture and economy.
In February, Idaho Falls Power signed a letter with 16 other interests encouraging change in the management of the Columbia and Snake rivers’ hydro system for the betterment of our region. The letter, which included representatives of the electric, transportation and conservation communities, encouraged Govs. Little, Bullock, Brown and Inslee to come together and develop a “well-designed regional strategic vision and plan that moves all interests forward together” by reimagining the future of the Columbia and Snake rivers in an effort to recover Idaho’s iconic salmon and steelhead, preserving tribal interests and cultural heritage, maintaining affordable commodity transportation, and perpetuating efficient and affordable power to the Northwest.
IFP’s community-focused efforts are clearly visible with their support and sponsorship of youth to the Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Associations annual Youth Rally and their investment and development of the Children’s Fishing Pond, along with the numerous parks and recreation sites along the Snake River. Their continued dedication to the betterment of our community and now the region are commendable. I look forward to IFP’s continued success as a leader of community engagement, while proudly saying that I have been an IFP customer for over 35 years. Thank you, Idaho Falls Power, for your leadership and as a role model for your employees and our community.
Paul E. Patterson
Idaho Falls