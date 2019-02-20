I am a 12-year-old boy from Idaho Falls.
I have noticed that in my community, very few people pay for recycling. This is a problem that needs solving.
Recycling is very important to the environment. Not recycling contributes to filling up landfills and destroying the homes of animals.
If Idaho Falls would make recycling mandatory, more people would recycle and these problems could be solved. It would be good for the Earth. I hope the city leaders will take my idea into consideration.
Andrew Harris
Idaho Falls