I read in the Jan. 26 Post Register that Idaho Falls District 91 had a 73.5 percent graduation rate in 2019 — the second-lowest in the state. However, the new Thunder Ridge High School had a 94 percent graduation rate.
Perhaps Idaho Falls voters will finally realize that up-to-date facilities do make a difference in education. And students see that if you don't care enough about their education to give them a decent building to attend, why should they care about education? Our students deserve a new high school.
Erin Harris
Idaho Falls