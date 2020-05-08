Anyone who actually watched the entire Meridian playground video and would yet blame those police officers for how they conducted themselves, rather than the parents, has a lot to learn about freedom.
Those parents gave all the kids watching a perfect example of how not to behave respectfully at any age. This was civil disobedience. The Facebook posts by Parrish Miller of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, reprinted by the Post Register on April 29, clearly reflect ignorance and underlying conflicts with authority. Even if IFF just backed one protest over the arrest of Sara Walton Brady and it was done at city hall, as Bryan Smith states, it’s inappropriate, dangerous and ignorant.
What people don’t say also speaks volumes. The questions regarding civil disobedience are not answered by Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith on May 1 in their columns. The Post Register does not need to marginalize the people and organizations in our state that champion freedom when those same people and politicians do it all by themselves.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls