First of all, we want to express our grateful thanks and support to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for his courage and commitment to the Constitution by not supporting the baseless lawsuit concocted by supporters of Trump. Despite great pressure from Republicans, Wasden explained in very simple terms the probable consequences of this lawsuit. It would set the stage for any state to interfere with the sovereignty of our state if they didn’t like our election rules. This lawsuit seeks to disenfranchise the rights of millions of voters in the states being targeted because Trump and company refuse to accept the results. How would we feel if we were targeted?
Unfortunately, we are very disappointed with the actions of Gov. Little, Lt. Gov. McGeachin and Republican leaders. It is a sad state of affairs that these leaders are willing to sell their souls because they are either so afraid of Trump and/or more committed to their own self-serving power than to their oaths of office.
We are writing to Lawrence Wasden, Gov. Little, and others to express our opinions and either support or criticisms. We hope you will do so too.
On Friday the Supreme Court dismissed this ridiculous lawsuit 9-0. All these frivolous lawsuits have only wasted time and taxpayers’ money. It has also fostered bitterness and division instead of bringing our country together to fight real battles against COVID-19, poverty and foreign enemies.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls