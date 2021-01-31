Let me get this straight. Gayann DeMordaunt, Steve Harris and the other vacant-eyed Idaho Freedom Foundation members of the Legislature — the ones who, for at least the past 10 years, have spent every waking hour decrying government instead of doing the hard work of legislating — are now pushing to strip the governor of his constitutional emergency powers and demanding that they, not he, should have the right to call the body into a special session?
Why? So they can walk into the Statehouse at their choosing and continue to do nothing? I don’t understand why we are even paying them. If they don’t want to put in the work to solve the state’s many problems, they should resign in shame or be let go.
Douglas Siddoway
Ashton