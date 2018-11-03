The Post Register summed up most of the reasons why Pat Tucker will be an outstanding representative for the State of Idaho.
Pat has the background, partly from her time at INL, that will be necessary to understand and work with communities and bureaucracies at the local and state levels. She understands the critical need to close the Medicare gap and find just solutions to health care needs for a state that has relatively low incomes, is poorly served and adds to the career-killing stress borne by many Idahoans.
Pat also understands how critical it is to drag Idaho’s education status from near the bottom among all states in the U.S. so it can be better prepared for a productive and challenging future, and so Idaho can attract and retain bright, motivated, competitive and creative young adults. She is practical, community-oriented and does not begin with her thinking with simplistic ideologies that many in this state hold, such as a blanket opposition to taxes.
The Post Register virtually endorsed Pat Tucker, but got the endorsement heading wrong. I’m baffled. As many letter writers have already pointed out, it’s as if a predetermined conclusion (the endorsement) and the text of the endorsement were written by different people.
George Redden
Idaho Falls