I was so thrilled to see local Republican leader Bryan Smith endorse the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. I anticipate that he will now help lead Idaho officials to fulfill the Idaho constitutional responsibilities for education.
The Idaho Constitution’s Article IX, Section 1 states: “Legislature to Establish System of Free Schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the public, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Look around you. Many do not understand that we are a constitutional republic with the rule of law, not a mob-rule democracy. Many do not understand science; I met one young idiot in a store that refused to obey the store’s mandatory mask policy. He said he didn’t believe in the coronavirus. Many do not understand history, tearing down statues left and right. Educate them. Properly fund and support Idaho education from kindergarten through continuing adult education.
Steve Piet
Idaho Falls