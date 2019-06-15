As we try to understand why Idaho police and prosecutors continue to refuse to drop charges against truck drivers transporting hemp across Idaho — despite strong protest from state legislators — an obvious answer is staring us in the face. They intend to sell the seized truck and trailer and keep the money — law enforcement for profit. Idaho law enforcement agencies enjoy a strong incentive to take property because they can retain up to 100 percent of the proceeds.
Dropping the criminal cases might expose this abuse of asset forfeiture laws for what it is. Hemp poses no threat to public health or welfare. It is only on a thin legalistic technicality that Ada County continues to pursue prosecution of these unjust “marijuana trafficking” cases. Hemp is legal under federal law; it’s not a controlled substance.
Historically it was grown by our founding fathers — including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin and Henry Clay. During colonial times, hemp was so valuable (for clothing, food, etc.) it became legal tender. For 200, years taxes were paid with hemp, and in some areas in American colonies, it was illegal not to grow hemp. During the Revolutionary War, growing hemp was a patriotic act.
We don’t know how extensive the predatory Idaho police practices monetizing the criminal justice system are because Idaho law does not require transparency. But they wouldn’t even disclose tests showing the seized crop is hemp, not marijuana, until ordered to do so by a federal judge.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls