The paper’s “Our View” and Miranda Marquit’s commentary explained the issues regarding changes to the initiative process very well and we totally agree with them. And here are some additional facts:
Medicaid expansion opponents describe severe budget cuts from this expansion. Yet they want to add “side rails” that have greatly increased costs in several other states. These restrictions create a new, expensive bureaucracy that ensures cost overruns. Medicaid expansion only applies to those who have too much income to qualify for Medicaid, which typically means these individuals are indeed working to some extent. Then why is it necessary to create more bureaucracy?
In addition, cost savings both financially and in human terms have been ignored and should be included. People without insurance don’t go to a doctor for an antibiotic for bronchitis. They wind up in the hospital or ICU for many days with pneumonia, costing many times more than the doctor. We taxpayers must pay those bills, which are significant. And what of the human cost if that person dies or becomes disabled, leaving the family without a breadwinner?
Regarding outside backing, Reclaim Idaho received only $50,000. However, opponents such as medical collection companies (one of which is connected to Mr. Smith) receive significant income from those who cannot pay their medical bills. Special interest? Conflict of interest?
When the legislature “kicks the can down the road” for years on an important issue, Idahoans must resort to this action as a wake-up call.
Idahoans do understand the issues.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls