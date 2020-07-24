Imagine having your property tax bill reduced by about 20% this year. The Idaho Falls City Council will be voting soon on whether to give taxpayers this reduction. Comments from city leaders make it appear they are leaning away from helping us with lower taxes.
As part of the coronavirus relief bill, the state of Idaho was given millions of dollars. Gov. Little decided to offer money to counties and cities that will agree to not raise property taxes. It seems Idaho Falls leaders are not sure if they want us to enjoy lower taxes.
Gov. Little’s program is projected to give the city of Idaho Falls at least $7.5 million. It is a sizeable sum of money and should reduce our city of Idaho Falls property tax bills by at least 20%.
Why are city leaders even hesitating at the chance to offer taxpayers such a huge reduction in their tax bill? The city still has new revenue through growth, perhaps around a million dollars in new taxes, even while agreeing to Gov. Little’s terms regarding keeping the line on tax increases.
In short, the city has a chance to lower our taxes by a huge amount. Please let the leaders know we all could benefit from a break in property taxes.
Brian Stutzman
Idaho Falls