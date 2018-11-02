Why are those people who oppose Prop 2 only concerned about out-of-control debt when it comes to health care for the working poor and not when it comes to tax cuts for the very rich?
Idaho lawmakers get full-time health care coverage, at taxpayer expense, for part-time jobs. I suggest those legislators opposing Medicaid expansion because it is a "government hand-out" give up their own health coverage to help pay for the extra costs.
I agree with D.M. McEligot. I will not vote for those legislators who oppose Prop 2.
And for those of you who want to sit on the sidelines and observe but never bother to vote, I remind you of Edmund Burke's disturbing observation: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."
J. Johnson
Rigby