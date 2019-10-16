If it was a perfect call, then why the stall? If you have nothing to hide, why not let them testify?
Don't let this administration, senators or representatives gaslight you. For example, several congressmen and senators said that the whistleblower process was changed to include second-hand info; false. They also said that the form was changed; false. The inspector general had to come out and clarify these false statements. Actually research the facts, don't just listen to your favorite news channel. This is a sad time for the country, and we owe it to all of us to search for the truth. Don't let others try to tell you their truth; demand the truth, testimony and evidence.
Our senators and representatives have all said that all the facts need to come out before you decide on impeachment. I just wished they lived by their own words. The article on Risch this Sunday was very enlightening.
"I've been in this business for a long time. I've been a prosecutor, and I can smell a rat pretty easily." I don't think it's a rat he is smelling.
The no quid pro quo is a smokescreen. First, you don't need one, and second, anyone as smart as Trump says he is isn't going to directly spell it out.
The evidence so far makes it pretty clear. Is this the new norm we want for a president? If you say yes, just remember at some time there will be a Democrat in office.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls