My husband and I moved to Rexburg 49 years ago and have loved and called it our home and raised our nine children here. We have known many wonderful people over those years and have learned much and cared much.
I think that most of the people in this consider themselves to be Christians. I think it is time for us all who claim to be Christians to become Christians in our actions and not just our words. Wearing a mask (and wearing it properly) and other measures we can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 is an act of caring for someone else. If we truly love our neighbors, we will try to protect them. We don’t wear masks to protect ourselves, we wear them to protect our neighbors. If you don’t really care about your neighbor getting sick, let me just say that as one who has recently spent several days in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, this is a terrible drain on our resources and is taking a toll on our care providers. I hope that we can wake up and start putting our actions where our words are.
I am grateful for the good care that I had and that with medical intervention am recovering.
Millie Andrus
Rexburg