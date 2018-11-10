Regarding Jim Sathe's letter of Nov. 7, "Why do Republican's stand by Trump?" if I was a 74 year old white man who was ashamed to live in America, I'd move. Jim claims to be deeply disturbed and after finishing his letter, I'd agree.
It seems Jim can't understand why 60 million deplorable Americans would pick a successful business man for President over a corrupt professional politician. The rest of his letter reads like what passes for intelligent conversation between Mika and Joe, at least he didn't ask us how Jesus would feel.
Anyway, as a veteran, the brother of a veteran, the son of a veteran and the father of an active duty member I'd like to salute all American military, vets and otherwise, this Veterans day. Thank you for your service.
Frank Clark
Ammon