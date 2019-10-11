The polls for the impeachment inquiry is not moving positively in the Republicans' direction. The Republicans should listen to a few of the Republican senators, such as former Sen. Jeff Flake, who said, "there's still time to save your souls" and Sen. Mitt Romney who is speaking out because his soul knows this is wrong for our country. This is not going to end well for the Republicans if they don't take their vows to uphold the Constitution to heart and soul. Remember, Republicans, Trump will not be president forever but history is forever. How do you want to be remembered in history?
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls