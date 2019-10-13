Talk of impeachment started before Trump was elected. Trump's enemies were counting on the Mueller investigation. That didn't stir the voters enough so they found whistleblowers who heard second-hand about a phone call. Since the call was in July, I wonder why it took them so long to come forward. My understanding of impeachment is that it can't be based on hatred or second-hand knowledge. Trump's enemies seem desperate to come up with evidence and are grasping at straws.
I feel they know they can't beat him in an election so are desperately trying to find ways to get rid of him beforehand. I feel the next presidential election will not be between candidates but between socialism and free enterprise. I feel we are not ready to become the socialist third world country the Democrats have in mind.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton