What a tangled web we weave, and I assure you that this time Mr. Trump has woven himself a heck of a tangled web. Nancy Pelosi did everything in her power to avoid impeaching Mr. Trump. Even with a majority of Democrats in the House pushing her to impeach Trump, she has resisted ... until she could no longer resist.
Mr. Trump's willingness to trade the security of this nation for information on the Bidens was a bridge too far. Pelosi could no longer ignore Mr. Trump's criminality. She knows that impeachment is not in the best interest of the nation and could well be devastating for the Democratic Party. But Trump left her no choice. No sooner had the Mueller Report exonerated Trump in the eyes of Republicans than Trump ups the ante. Trump moved from facing talk of impeachment to certain impeachment. A president simply cannot extort assistance from a foreign country, and that is exactly what Trump attempted to do — extort information from Ukraine that would help him in his reelection effort, and now he will pay for it.
Trumpsters will continue to support Trump. Nothing Trump could do would end their blind loyalty. I'm calling his local henchmen to defend him if you can. Come on. You know who you are. Real Bob, Michael, Stanton, Grant. Tell us how Trump's attempt to extort information from Ukraine is a good thing and how it is legal.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot