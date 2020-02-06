A trial without witnesses and documents is a show trial. I’m very disappointed that my Senators are participating in such a farce. We may as well be in Russia or any other country that pretends to be some form of democracy, yet is always bowing to the person or party in charge.
The idea that Republicans are serving their country instead of their party is dashed when they refuse to have an honest evaluation of the president’s actions he was impeached for in a trial that presents all the available material available in the form of witness testimony and documents the people need to evaluate those actions.
This country has been through dark periods, including slavery and McCarthyism, and this is another. The party-line votes prove partisanship rules, and the party with the most votes will protect its interests above the country’s need for honest representation.
Count Webb
Victor