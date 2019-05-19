Impressed with Carol Dodge’s strength
I had the privilege and pleasure of meeting Carol Dodge a few years ago. I believe she was doing an interview for either 20/20 or 60 Minutes. This interview was taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Mrs. Dodge, your nightmare is finally over. You are an amazing woman. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation, however limited it was. You were so strong in your belief in Chris Tapp’s innocence, it was hard to believe otherwise.
Mr. Tapp, you have a guardian angel in Carol Dodge. Twenty years was a very long time for an innocent man to be behind bars. I sincerely hope you won’t let bitterness overtake your personality. I also hope you can get the murder conviction erased from your record.
Mrs. Dodge, Angie can finally rest in peace.
Judi Freetly
Idaho Falls