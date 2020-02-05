I agree with Douglas G. Hall's article in the Post Register on Jan. 28. The traffic circle at Hitt Road and Lincoln is a real hazard. Four lanes in a roundabout is very risky. Not only do many drivers not lower their speed to enter the roundabout but at peak times, there can be a wait as 15-20 cars pass from south to north without a break.
Most enter the circle at about 20-25 mph, and often both lanes are at this speed. Roundabouts are designed to be a cooperative venture, and many drivers do not understand that it is polite to "yield" if there is side traffic waiting. I think that with the new Costco being built, that it is high time that we ask the city and county leaders for a semaphore to replace the traffic circle at Hitt Road and Lincoln Road.
O. Dan Smith
Lincoln