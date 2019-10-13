Having been out of the loop for a while, I just read the real Bob Ziel's letter requesting that I apologize to Evan Tibbott for suggesting that he had short-term memory loss and that his righteous indignation made him look like a snowflake. OK. I apologize for the snowflake remark. It was not called for. But Mr. Tibbott's assertion that no president has ever been treated as poorly as Mr. Trump certainly indicates short-term memory loss. I mean, it has only been a few short years since Mr. Obama was lynched in effigy. Only a few short years since Obama's family was referred to as monkeys. Only a few short years since posts like "get the black out of the White House" abounded on Facebook. And if real Bob had actually read what I wrote, he would have seen that I did not attribute any of those remarks to Mr. Tibbott.
I sincerely apologize to Mr. Tibbott for offending him. But if Mr. Tibbott thinks that Trump has been treated worse than Obama, he either has short-term memory loss or selective memory. I'm not sure which is worse.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot