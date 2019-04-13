In Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s recent column, she questioned why some local citizens were holding an “Inclusive Community Rally” in response to the local GOP Central Committee’s April 13 event featuring David Barton, an evangelist from Texas. Specifically, she asks “why a discussion about history and religious freedom requires a counter conversation in 2019?”
Perhaps Ms. McGeachin and the local GOP leaders should have researched Mr. Barton more carefully. David Barton has been severely criticized by both mainstream and conservative Christian historians for not getting his facts right. His bestselling book about Thomas Jefferson, “The Jefferson Lies,” was so full of inaccuracies that his Christian publisher Thomas Nelson stopped publishing and distributing his book in 2012.
Indeed, the History News Network voted Barton’s book “the least credible history book in print.” Now, that’s quite an honor.
So perhaps a counter conversation is needed when the local ruling party brings in a discredited wannabe historian to preach their version of religious freedom?
But wait, there’s more.
According to the History News Network, Mr. Barton said “that women had originally been denied the right to vote 'to keep the family together,' and for the good of 'the entire culture and society.'" Furthermore, “Barton argued that in the time since the women’s suffrage movement succeeded in the United States, 'we’ve moved into more of a family anarchy kind of thing.'”
If it weren’t for the women’s suffrage movement, would Ms. McGeachin be our lieutenant governor?
Carrie & Jerry Scheid
Idaho Falls