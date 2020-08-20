Perhaps there are misunderstandings within the community about why the teachers — or many of the teachers — are unhappy with the current safety measures in reopening our school. Somehow, it is believed that the teachers are against sports. Not at all. As I see it, we are all wanting the same thing: safe kids and a path towards normalcy.
During the committee meetings this summer, our hope was to create a path that kept the kids distanced. That only happens with fewer students in the classroom. Fewer students mean that we would have to do a block schedule. Not ideal in the normal world, but ideal in the COVID-19 world. This yellow plan would hopefully keep crowds to a minimum and thereby keeping the virus away. If we are able to keep the students safe, then all sports and activities can occur. That was the hope. No one wanted to get rid of sports. No one wanted students to not be able to play in band either.
Teachers were appalled as the open date neared when a group of parents advertised a “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t test” policy in response to Idaho’s guidelines for safe sports. If parents encourage their children to lie or omit the truth, we are all at risk. Without trust, our safe system falls apart. Teachers want sports. Teachers want safety. We want all the kids to have the choice to come to school at least some of the time. Please, let’s stop the fighting before the hate spills into the faculty lounges and the halls of the schools. This is not us versus them.
Kristina Batalden
Idaho Falls