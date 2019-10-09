I'm writing today to express my disappointment with your decision to cut the Saturday newspaper. I've previously expressed my displeasure at losing the Monday paper and now another cut. Who wants to read about sports stories two days after? Saturday and Monday should have more sports.
I would rather you raise subscription rates a little, even if it's every year, than cut out delivery days. Maybe you need to add more special sections and add to your print edition rather than cut so advertisers have more reason to use you. Please reconsider your decision.
Ronald Grover
Iona