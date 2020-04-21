This is concerning the prison. First off, the prison has four men to a two-man cell. They are packed in like sardines. If the coronavirus affects one, then they are all at risk. My fiancé had a sentence of four years fixed. He was to get out Jan. 17, 2016. He made a mistake and they added another year. It happened again in 2017. In 2018 he got another one at the work center. They sent him back to the prison and then dismissed the DOR, but he had gotten another when he returned. Understandable. Last year he and four others got one, and it was the fault of the officers. One guy was dismissed, his hearing was first with a different officer.
The others got their hearing the next day with a different officer, and theirs wasn’t dismissed. His dad died while locked up, and his mom has passed just a week ago. He has paid his dues and they have gotten eight more years of his life. I cannot get any of them to listen. His mother’s affairs need to be dealt with and with this virus, they should be letting those out that should have been released a long time ago. Both him and his brother. We are getting married, and now his mom and my dad who passed last month won’t be there to celebrate our new life together. I’m pleading for help here. He isn’t the only one. There are so many. Hoping for their release.
Shannan Hungate
Idaho Falls